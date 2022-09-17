Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m., Room 506 of the University of Wyoming Coe Library, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conference room, 100 Central Ave.
Wednesday
Subcommittee on Manual of Legislative Procedures Update, online only except for public comment, 8:30 a.m., Public Meeting Room W110 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive.