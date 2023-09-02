The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. Members of Cheyenne's Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday on changes that would streamline enforcement of code violations, primarily zoning.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board, 1-5 p.m.,Superintendent’s Office of the Roundhouse, 1500 Main St., Evanston. Virtual access available online at wbc.pub/MS_Meeting.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Air Transportation Liaison Committee, 8 a.m., Snow King, Grand Room, Main Hotel, 400 E. Snow King Ave., Jackson.
Wyoming Legislature's Management Audit Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Colorado River Advisory Committee, 8:30 a.m., Meeting Rooms 3650 A&B, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Thursday
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Evanston Roundhouse, 1500 Main St., Evanston. Virtual access available online at wbc.pub/WBC_Board.
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 8 a.m., Hot Springs County Museum, 700 Broadway St., Thermopolis.
Wyoming Stable Token Commission, 9 a.m., University of Wyoming's Coe Library, Room COE506, Laramie. Remote access also available on Zoom at tinyurl.com/stable-token-9-7-23.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building of the Jackson Hole Airport, 1250 East Airport Road, Jackson. Virtual access available online at tinyurl.com/wyo-aero-9-7-23, Webinar ID: 820 0261 4146, Passcode: 197649.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.