Monday
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
State Loan and Investment Board, 8 a.m., Capitol Complex Auditorium of the Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf-ZcVa4lNyuJ1xEbYuCp4Q.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council, 1 p.m., Headwaters Arts and Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St., Dubois, or virtually via Zoom. Information about joining the meeting as well as the full agenda is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, special meeting, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council, 8 a.m., Headwaters Arts and Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St., Dubois, or virtually via Zoom. Information about joining the meeting as well as the full agenda is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m., Room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
