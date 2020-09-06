Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 8:30 a.m. Livestream can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 973 6750 7066 and password 0626519110.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 8:30 a.m. Livestream can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 932 8012 4006 and password 9452339710.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom at the following link: https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/99458813161 or by calling 1-301-715-8592 and entering meeting ID 994 6881 3161. It also will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corp-orations, Elections and Political Sub-divisions Committee, 8:30 a.m. Live- stream can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m., Wyoming Real Estate Commission Office, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees work session for the Equity in Sports discussion, 6-8 p.m. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom at the following link: https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/91747551366. It also will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Com- mission, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Google Hangouts. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1 405-355-2170, Pin: 297 522 320#. During the meeting, the Commission will hear agency and division updates. They will also receive an update on the COVID-19 effect on the department and a budget update. The Commission will also undertake the Land and Water Conservation Fund Open Project Selection Process.