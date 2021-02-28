Editor’s note: With all legislative committee meetings listed below, a livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov. More legislative meetings should be posted on that site as the week progresses.
Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Appropriations Committee, 7:30 a.m. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Room E301.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Education Committee, 8 a.m. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Room W113.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee, 8 a.m. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room W004.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee meeting, 8 a.m. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room E003.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8 a.m. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room E005.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room E001.
Wyoming Legislature’s House floor session, 10 a.m. Online and in the Wyoming State Capitol House chambers.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate floor session, 10 a.m. Online and in the Wyoming State Capitol Senate chambers.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using meeting number 922 4350 4537 and password 8417441290.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, upon noon recess. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room E005.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Education Committee, upon noon recess. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room E003.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, upon adjournment. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room W002.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Appropriations Committee, upon adjournment. Online and in person at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension Room W113.
Cheyenne City Council labor negotiations with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters Local No. 279, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using meeting number 958 3480 9997 and password 6858731927.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using meeting number 928 2667 7009 and password 5706508928.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Cheyenne City Council meeting to discuss the renewal of existing liquor licenses, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using meeting number 977 3355 1061 and password 8447716798.
Thursday
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities annual goals and planning presentation, 8 a.m. Stream on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityOfCheyenne.
Wyoming Department of Transportation public meeting on Terry Ranch Road’s 2023 construction project, 5:30 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/TerryRanchRoadmeeting using meeting number 814 6569 2698 and password 962141.