Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
Wyoming Legislature's Broadband Task Force, 8:30 a.m., online, but State Capitol Room W110 for public comment only, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.