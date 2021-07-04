Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or attend in person in the commissioners board room at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St.
Wednesday
Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Committee, 10 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/BrownfieldsMeeting or call into 669-900-6833, using meeting ID 892 0431 6271 and password 168970.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Cheyenne City Council goal-setting session on use of American Rescue Plan funds, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Thursday
Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper.