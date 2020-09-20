Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Livestream at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Special meeting of the Cheyenne City Council to discuss CARES Act funding, 6 p.m. Livestream at tinyurl.com/specialmeeting921 using password SM09212020 or call in to 346-248-7799 using meeting number 917 8516 8117 and password 4962567515.
Tuesday
Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m. Livestream at tinyurl.com/LCJPB.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, noon. Live-stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m. Livestream at tinyurl.com/libraryboard922 using meeting ID 815 1951 8671 and password 457325.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Air Transportation Liaison Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Livestream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.