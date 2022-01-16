Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, conference room at Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, 100 Central Ave.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Livestream information online at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 1 p.m., online only, but public comment allowed at Public Meeting Room 6, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., I-80 Room at the WYDOT-U Training Building, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne. To join virtually and view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/wyotransportcommish.
Wyoming State Board of Education, 9 a.m., in person at the University of Wyoming-Casper Campus, 125 College Drive #163, Room UU322, Casper, and online by pre-registering at https://tinyurl.com/wyosbe1-20-22.