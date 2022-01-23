Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m., Coe Library, Room 506, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., online only (Public comment only at State Capitol Room W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne). Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., LCSD1 board room, Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave. Livestream information available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm and on the city’s Facebook page.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/clcedjpb1-25-22.
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St., Casper. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom. For more information, visit wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities Rate Study Work Session, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom only. Information on how to access the meeting can be found at cheyenneBOPU.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, 1 p.m., Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Elk Room, 5400 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, and on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/wygandfcommish1-22.
Thursday
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, 9:30 a.m., Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Elk Room, 5400 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, and on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/wygandfcommish1-22.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Public Meeting Room 5, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Public Meeting Room 6, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Cheyenne.