Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, in person at Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom. Zoom link available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Joint Legislative and Executive Task Force on Department of Health Facilities, 2 p.m., online only. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., via Zoom. For more information, go online to https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, executive session with legal counsel, 4 p.m. via Zoom (not open to the public). Questions, comments or concerns can be directed to County Librarian and Executive Director Carey Hartmann at chartmann@lclsonline.org or 307-773-7222.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., in person at Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom at www.cheyennecity.org/PlanningCommission.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Storey Gymnasium Board Room, 2811 House Ave., and online at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, in person at Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom. Zoom link available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Auditorium A, 214 E. 23rd St.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., via videoconference. Call 307-777-4015 for more information, including how to access this meeting online.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive, and online on the board’s YouTube channel.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., online only at https://tinyurl.com/wyotransport10-21-21. Passcode: 445143. Webinar ID: 845 7060 5817.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W113, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Friday
