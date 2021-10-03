Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 6 p.m., Region 5 redistricting discussion, Whitney Building, Sheridan College, Room 203, 1 Whitney Way, Sheridan
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., Cheyenne. Live streaming available at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennepsc10-5-21, passcode PC10052021.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 9 a.m., Eastern Wyoming College, Multipurpose Room, 800 S. Wind River Drive, Douglas. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations, 8:30 a.m., Central Wyoming College, Intertribal Center, Wind River Room, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Friday
