Monday

Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., Cheyenne. Live streaming available at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennefinance10-4-21, passcode FC10042021.

Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., online only at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 6 p.m., Region 5 redistricting discussion, Whitney Building, Sheridan College, Room 203, 1 Whitney Way, Sheridan

Tuesday

Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., Cheyenne. Live streaming available at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennepsc10-5-21, passcode PC10052021.

Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, 3 p.m., online at meet.google.com/jum-ayfg-ctr, or call 1-302-497-5751, PIN: 192 911 836#.

Wednesday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 9 a.m., Eastern Wyoming College, Multipurpose Room, 800 S. Wind River Drive, Douglas. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs

Thursday

Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations, 8:30 a.m., Central Wyoming College, Intertribal Center, Wind River Room, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Friday

Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations, 8:30 a.m., Central Wyoming College, Intertribal Center, Wind River Room, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

