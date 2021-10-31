Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s special session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates (Senate), 7 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Senate Appropriations Committee, 7:15 a.m. or 15 minutes after morning recess, Room W110, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via link at www.cheyennecity.org.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 6:30 p.m., Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., Laramie. The purpose of this meeting is to provide for a second public work session for committee members and local stakeholders to consider redistricting issues in the committee's adopted Redistricting Region 2, Albany County. This is not a formal meeting and will not include any official committee action.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Storey Gym Board Room, 2811 House Ave., and online at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via link at www.cheyennecity.org.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 5:30 p.m., Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St., Rock Springs. The purpose of this meeting is to provide for a second public work session for committee members and local stakeholders to consider redistricting issues in the committee's adopted Redistricting Region 9, Carbon and Sweetwater counties. This is not a formal meeting and will not include any official committee action.
Wednesday
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m., Burns Junior-Senior High School, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Thursday
Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board, 8 a.m., via Zoom. Log in at https://tinyurl.com/wadmb11-4-21. Meeting ID: 826 8479 7892. Password: 051680.
Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority board, 10 a.m., on Zoom only due to the temporary closure of the Municipal Building. Log in at https://tinyurl.com/cura11-4-21. Meeting ID: 885 8466 1400. Passcode: 537377.
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 10:30 a.m., Room 129, Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd., Casper, and online at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.
Friday
Wyoming State Parks Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee, 11 a.m., via Google Meet. Video call link: https://meet.google.com/dph-qczd-odh. Or dial: 1-505-658-2237 and use PIN: 903 178 188#.