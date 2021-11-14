Monday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.

Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Storey Gym board room, 2811 House Ave., and online at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.

Tuesday

Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, City-County Health conference room, 100 Central Ave.

Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m., administrative conference room, 200 E. Eighth Ave., and on Zoom, https://tinyurl.com/cheyenneairportboard11-16-21, meeting ID: 826 5845 4563, Passcode: 802736.

Wednesday

Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., via Google Hangouts. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 682-302-0725, PIN: 260 103 028#

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive, and via the board's YouTube channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. Anyone that wishing to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person or submit a request to make a comment via Zoom by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu, before 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

Thursday

Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, 8 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/wywildlife11-18-21.

Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m., Commission office, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H, Cheyenne

Wyoming Arts Council board, 9 a.m., via teleconference. Users may join the meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone by going to meet.google.com/dbi-yxyz-dko. You can also dial in via phone to 234-804-8409, PIN: ‪464 062 217#. All participants will be put in silent mode except during public comment, which begins at 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus