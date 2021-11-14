...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., via Google Hangouts. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 682-302-0725, PIN: 260 103 028#
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive, and via the board's YouTube channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. Anyone that wishing to provide public comment during the meeting may attend in person or submit a request to make a comment via Zoom by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu, before 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m., Commission office, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H, Cheyenne
Wyoming Arts Council board, 9 a.m., via teleconference. Users may join the meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone by going to meet.google.com/dbi-yxyz-dko. You can also dial in via phone to 234-804-8409, PIN: 464 062 217#. All participants will be put in silent mode except during public comment, which begins at 1 p.m.