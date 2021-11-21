Sorry, an error occurred.
Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave. (due to temporary closure of Municipal Building). Zoom info is available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and on Zoom, https://tinyurl.com/edjpb11-23-21.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 9 a.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/tso-nihq-iao. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 980-215-9499, PIN: 476 679 149#.
Laramie County Library System Board, 4 p.m., Willow Room, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
