Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd., Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd., Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Public Meeting Room #6, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, room 128, 1400 E. College Drive. The meeting also will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Public Meeting Room #6, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., Zoom only due to the closure of the Municipal Building. https://tinyurl.com/cheyenneura12-2-21. Meeting ID: 885 8466 1400; Passcode: 537377.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd., Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.