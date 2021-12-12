Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Storey Gym board room, 2811 House Ave. For livestream information, go online to www.cheyennecity.org.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 512 Maple St., Pine Bluffs.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Veterans Commission quarterly meeting, 9 a.m., via video call at https://meet.google.com/fym-pibd-bqm or dial 1-409-698-0091, with PIN 144813800#.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 9:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Public Meeting Room #6, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., online via Zoom, https://tinyurl.com/chpb12-14-21, Meeting ID: 992 5879 7223, Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Wyoming State Capitol Extension, PMR 6, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission workshop, 11 a.m., Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd, Cheyenne.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Wyoming State Capitol Extension, PMR 6, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., I-80 room at the WYDOT-U Training Center, Cheyenne. Online viewing information at https://tinyurl.com/wyoaero12-16-21.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., online only, State Capitol Extension, PMR 4 (in-person viewing), 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.