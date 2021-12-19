Sorry, an error occurred.
Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For livestream information, go online to www.cheyennecity.org.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online. Public participation is welcomed and encouraged via Zoom. For access information, visit https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Storey Gym board room, 2811 House Ave. For livestream information, go online to laramie1.org.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. For livestream information, go online to www.cheyennecity.org.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, 12 p.m., Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Conference Room, 100 Central Ave.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
