Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, or on Zoom (link available at www.cheyennecity.org.
Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, 3 p.m., via Google Meet, meet.google.com/iis-sqwv-cjb, or by phone at 386-269-4638, PIN: 956 929 558#.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, work session at 5 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m., board room at Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave. For details on how to access the online Zoom meeting, visit https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., County Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 2023-24 biennium budget hearings, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, or on Zoom (link available at www.cheyennecity.org.
Laramie County Board of County Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., County Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Wednesday
Laramie County Community College Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room, 1400 E. College Drive. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1287.
Visit Cheyenne/Downtown Development Authority Board, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Little America Hotel and Resort, Grand Ballroom AD, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Meeting Room W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors, 9 a.m., via Zoom. Anyone interested in participating, listening or watching remotely can join the meeting at bit.ly/WBC_Meeting. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799. If you wish to speak during the meeting, please send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov prior to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Please state your name and the topic you wish to address.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., County Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Meeting Room W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.