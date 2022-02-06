Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom. For login information, visit cheyennecity.org.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 1 p.m., online only. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., or online via Zoom. Instructions for access can be found at laramie1.org.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Management Council, 9 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Historic Supreme Court Chamber, State Capitol Room E202, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom. For login information, visit cheyennecity.org.
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 1:30 p.m., Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., I-80 room of WYDOT-U Training Center, Cheyenne.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 5:30 p.m., Region 5 Discussion - Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, Public Meeting Room #210, 224 S. Main St., Sheridan.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments, 8:30 a.m., online only (State Capitol Meeting Room W110 for public comment only). Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., location in Cheyenne to be determined. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.