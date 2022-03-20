Monday

Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online. For information about accessing online meetings, go to www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission, 1 p.m., Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, 2435 King Blvd., third floor, Casper.

Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., via Google Meet at meet.google.com/tyu-hmte-xbp. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling: 971-915-3428, PIN: 672 722 850#.

Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., BOPU offices, 2416 Snyder Ave., and online via https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.

Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.

Tuesday

Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., Jonah Bank, Storey Branch, second-floor board room, 205 Storey Blvd. #120, Cheyenne.

Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online. For information about accessing online meetings, go to www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Laramie County Library System Board, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

Thursday

Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., ANB Bank Building, 1912 Capitol Ave., top floor, and on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-ura.

Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.

