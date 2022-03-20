Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online. For information about accessing online meetings, go to www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission, 1 p.m., Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, 2435 King Blvd., third floor, Casper.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., via Google Meet at meet.google.com/tyu-hmte-xbp. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling: 971-915-3428, PIN: 672 722 850#.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., BOPU offices, 2416 Snyder Ave., and online via https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., Jonah Bank, Storey Branch, second-floor board room, 205 Storey Blvd. #120, Cheyenne.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online. For information about accessing online meetings, go to www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Library System Board, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Thursday
Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., ANB Bank Building, 1912 Capitol Ave., top floor, and on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-ura.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.