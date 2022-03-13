Monday

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Storey Gym board room, 2811 House Ave., and online via Zoom. (Find access information at www.cheyennecity.org.)

Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Burns Junior-Senior High School, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.

Tuesday

Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conference room, 100 Central Ave.

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., via videoconference. To join the meeting, or to view the meeting materials, visit the aeronautics website at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/administration/aero_commission/business-meeting-information.html and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at 307-777 4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.

Wednesday

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive.

Thursday

Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., via Zoom. For access information, contact Caitlin Casner, Transportation Commission Secretary, at 307-777-4007 or caitlin.casner1@wyo.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus