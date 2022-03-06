66th Wyoming Legislature’s budget session continues, state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom. (Find access information at www.cheyennecity.org.)
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Storey Gym board room, 2811 House Ave. or online via Zoom. (Find access information at www.laramie1.org.)
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom. (Find access information at www.cheyennecity.org.)
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Go online to https://bit.ly/3hDhTTE, Meeting ID: 863 7640 7097, passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., and online via Zoom. (Find access information at www.cheyennecity.org.) The single agenda item is third reading of the proposed bias crime ordinance.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m., Burns Junior/Senior High School, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Thursday
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Great Divide Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (GDORC – Laramie, Albany and Carbon counties) 5-7 p.m., Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth, St., Laramie. Join virtually at https://meet.google.com/ojy-ocxe-qqb or dial 551-233-9736, PIN: 779 726 776 #