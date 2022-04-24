Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, third floor, room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee virtual meeting, 1-2:30 p.m., by video call at https://meet.google.com/xkv-dvjz-eri or by dialing 260-638-0677 PIN: 138 074 101#.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, special meeting to approve the fiscal year 2023 budget, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and via Zoom. Access information can be found at cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Livestream information available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm and on the city’s Facebook page.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-edjpb.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, third floor, room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library System board of directors, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Fremont County School District #1, Board Room, 863 Sweetwater St., Lander. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming School Facilities Commission, 1 p.m., work session, state Capitol, meeting room W006; online at https://tinyurl.com/wyoming-sfc-mtgs; or by calling 423-657-0144 and entering the following PIN: 883 402 244#.
Thursday
Wyoming School Facilities Commission, 8:30 a.m., business meeting, state Capitol, meeting room W006; online at https://tinyurl.com/wyoming-sfc-mtgs; or by calling 423-657-0144 and entering the following PIN: 883 402 244#.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Fremont County School District #1, Board Room, 863 Sweetwater St., Lander. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, 1:30 p.m., Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, 1556 Riverbend Drive, Douglas, and online at meet.google.com/hmw-rdye-cfu.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Cheyenne.