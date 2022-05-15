Monday
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Meeting Room C of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 2301 House Ave.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Room W110, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., via Google Meet. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-706-828-1595 and using the PIN: 984 879 751#.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Cheyenne City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting to appropriate funding for the city of Cheyenne, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Thursday
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 8:30 a.m., second-floor boardroom of the Sheridan County Courthouse, 224 S. Main St., Sheridan. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit https://tinyurl.com/yckw76st.
Cheyenne City Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.