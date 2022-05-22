...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne, Douglas,
Scottsbluff, Sidney, Alliance, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St., Casper. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom. For more information, visit wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont County District 1 Board Room, 863 Sweetwater St., Lander. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Arts Council Board, 9:30 a.m., Thayne City Hall, 115 Petersen Parkway, Thayne, and by phone at 470-485-9974, PIN: 107 055 598#.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Livestream information available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm and on the city’s Facebook page.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-edjpb.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Thursday
Wyoming Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board, 9 a.m., Suite H, Real Estate Commission and Certified Appraiser Board office, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H, Cheyenne.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.