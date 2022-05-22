Monday

Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St., Casper. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom. For more information, visit wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com.

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont County District 1 Board Room, 863 Sweetwater St., Lander. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Arts Council Board, 9:30 a.m., Thayne City Hall, 115 Petersen Parkway, Thayne, and by phone at 470-485-9974,‬ PIN: ‪107 055 598‬#.

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Livestream information available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm and on the city’s Facebook page.

Tuesday

Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-edjpb.

Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St., Casper. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom. For more information, visit wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com.

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont County District 1 Board Room, 863 Sweetwater St., Lander. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Arts Council Board, 9:30 a.m., Thayne City Hall, 115 Petersen Parkway, Thayne, and by phone at 470-485-9974,‬ PIN: ‪107 055 598‬#.

Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

Thursday

Wyoming Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board, 9 a.m., Suite H, Real Estate Commission and Certified Appraiser Board office, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H, Cheyenne.

Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus