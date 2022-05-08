Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room (3rd floor), Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Burns High School, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room (third floor), Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and by Zoom. Log in at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-hpb; Meeting ID: 863 7640 7097; Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 1 p.m., Wyoming State Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Visit Cheyenne/DDA, along with Plan One, 5-7 p.m., Cheyenne Depot Lobby, 121 W. 15th St. Public comment session for the 15th Street Railroad Experience Phase One project.
West Edge rezoning open house, 5:30-7 p.m., Community Room of the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Room 128 of College Community Center, 1400 E College Drive, and online at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Thursday
Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access, visit https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-ura-board.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 12 p.m., by telephone or Zoom only. Call-in number: 669-900-6833; access code: 846 8316 4527; password: 410141. Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-airport-board.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 1 p.m., Wyoming State Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 1 p.m., conference room of WYDOT District 2 Office, 900 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper, and online at https://tinyurl.com/2hmyaxby.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online.
Wyoming Board of Medicine special meeting, 5:15 p.m., online only. Computer link: meet.google.com/tpe-mprt-iij. Google Meet phone access: 1-929-266-2095; PIN: 272 758 855#.