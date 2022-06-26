Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, speaks in Casper at a joint state legislative committee discussion of his bill on limited power deregulation on Monday, April 25, 2022. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Legislature’s Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024, Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee Property Tax Working Group, 9:30 a.m., Room W113, 200 W. 24th St., Wyoming State Capitol. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Livestream information available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm and on the city’s Facebook page.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-edjpb.
Wyoming Legislature’s Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024, Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m., Hulett Community Center, 401 Sager St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m., Hulett Community Center, 401 Sager St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners Budget Hearing, 6 p.m., Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Cheyenne.