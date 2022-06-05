Monday
Wyoming Board of Professional Engineers and Professional Land Surveyors, 8 a.m., Pronghorn Room, Technical Education Center, Gillette College, 3251 S 4J Road, and online via Zoom. The meeting ID is: 882 7385 9118.
Wyoming Legislature’s Agriculture, State, Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W113, Wyoming Capitol Building, 200 W. 24th St. and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104, Cheyenne Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Tuesday
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Agriculture, State, Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W113, Wyoming Capitol Building, 200 W. 24th St. and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, 9 a.m., Room PMR-001, Wyoming Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online via Google Meet. For online access, go to https://meet.google.com/hha-adgq-zyh.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104, Cheyenne Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m., virtual. For online access information, visit https://wsbn.wyo.gov/board/board-meetings_1.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole to discuss 2023 budget, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Cheyenne Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wednesday
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m., Suite H, Wyoming Real Estate Commission Building, 2617 E. Lincolnway and online via Google Meet. For online access, go to https://meet.google.com/env-rdic-afw.