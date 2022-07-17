Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Subcommittee on Manual of Legislative Procedures Updates, 8:30 a.m., State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/tyu-hmte-xbp. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-971-915-3428, PIN: 672 722 850#.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Meeting Room C, 214 E. 23rd St.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., via videoconference. To join the meeting, or to view the meeting materials, visit the aeronautics website at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/administration/aero_commission/business-meeting-information.html and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at 307-777 4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.
School Facilities Commission, 1 p.m., Fremont County School District 2 Administration Building, 700 N. First St., Dubois, and online. Remote access available at https://meet.google.com/bwd-btxv-ddt, or by phone by calling 1-567-318-2877and entering the following PIN: 785 292 738#.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive. The broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., via Zoom. Remote access available at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81296025320. Webinar ID: 812 9602 5320 and Passcode: 278731.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.