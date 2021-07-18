Monday
Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Wyoming State Capitol, Room E301.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, 12 p.m. Stream on Facebook at tinyurl.com/CLCHDmeeting.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or attend in person in the commissioners board room at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St.
Wednesday
Brownfields Revolving Loan Committee, 10:30 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/Brownfields721 using meeting ID 818 5798 8168 and password 344044.
Laramie County Library Board, 4 p.m. Attend in person in the Willow Room of the library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Thursday
Cheyenne City Council’s Urban Renewal Authority board, 9:30 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in room 205 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Avenue.