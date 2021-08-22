Monday

Wyoming Legislature's Capitol Interpretative Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 8:15 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Extension W006, 200 W. 24th St.

Wyoming Legislature's Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 1:30 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, Clear Creek/French Creek Room, 85 U.S. Highway 16 East, Buffalo.

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.

Tuesday

Cheyenne Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 2015 Central Ave., or on Zoom, https://tinyurl.com/clcedjpb82421.

Wyoming Legislature's Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 1:30 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, Clear Creek/French Creek Room, 85 U.S. Highway 16 East, Buffalo.

Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Laramie County Library, Willow Room, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

Wednesday

Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board, 1 p.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/nra-wqov-bhc. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-405-696-0914, PIN: ‪222 868 474#

Thursday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 U.S. Highway 26, Dubois. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Friday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 U.S. Highway 26, Dubois. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

