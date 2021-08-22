...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. RED FLAG
WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and
313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Wyoming Legislature's Capitol Interpretative Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 8:15 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Extension W006, 200 W. 24th St.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 1:30 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, Clear Creek/French Creek Room, 85 U.S. Highway 16 East, Buffalo.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 2015 Central Ave., or on Zoom, https://tinyurl.com/clcedjpb82421.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 1:30 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, Clear Creek/French Creek Room, 85 U.S. Highway 16 East, Buffalo.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Laramie County Library, Willow Room, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Wednesday
Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board, 1 p.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/nra-wqov-bhc. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-405-696-0914, PIN: 222 868 474#
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 U.S. Highway 26, Dubois. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 U.S. Highway 26, Dubois. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.