Wyoming Legislature's Air Transportation Liaison Committee, 8:30 a.m., online only (State Capitol Room 113 for public comment only). Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper, or via Zoom. For the link, go online to wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Sheridan College, Thorne Rider Center, Room #8, 1 Whitney Way, Sheridan. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd., Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., via Zoom or in person at 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 205. Join Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/urbanrenewal9-2-21. Meeting ID: 815 3795 4120. Passcode: 936631.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Sheridan College, Thorne Rider Center, Room #8, 1 Whitney Way, Sheridan. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Broadband Task Force, 8:30 a.m., online only (State Capitol W110 for public comment only,. 200 W. 24th St.). Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.