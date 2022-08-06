Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, 8 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St., Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board Joint Subcommittee (marketing and saving places), 6 p.m., Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School, 502 Maple St., Pine Bluffs.
Tuesday
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m., via Google Meet. For online access, go to https://meet.google.com/smh-atqa-zqt.
Wednesday
Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Committee, 9 a.m., via Zoom. More information, including the video conference link, may be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at 307-777-6585 or slade.franklin@wyo.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
