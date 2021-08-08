...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CHPBmeeting using meeting ID 992 5879 7223 and password Historic or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Water Committee, 1:30 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Converse County Library in Douglas.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the UW School of Energy Resources' Energy Innovation Center, Encana Auditorium in Laramie.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Water Committee, 1:30 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Converse County Library in Douglas.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRABmeeting using meeting ID 886 8027 7176 and password 638920.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or attend in person in the commissioners board room at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the UW School of Energy Resources' Energy Innovation Center, Encana Auditorium in Laramie.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees retreat, where they'll discuss the draft strategic plan, the Albany County Campus and new programs for the Fall of 2022, 12 p.m. Stream at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting or attend in person at the College Community Center Building, room 128.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Water Committee, 1:30 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Converse County Library in Douglas.