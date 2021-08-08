Monday

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.

Tuesday

Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CHPBmeeting using meeting ID 992 5879 7223 and password Historic or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.

Wednesday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Water Committee, 1:30 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Converse County Library in Douglas.

Thursday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the UW School of Energy Resources' Energy Innovation Center, Encana Auditorium in Laramie.

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Water Committee, 1:30 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Converse County Library in Douglas.

Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRABmeeting using meeting ID 886 8027 7176 and password 638920.

Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or attend in person in the commissioners board room at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St.

Friday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the UW School of Energy Resources' Energy Innovation Center, Encana Auditorium in Laramie.

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees retreat, where they'll discuss the draft strategic plan, the Albany County Campus and new programs for the Fall of 2022, 12 p.m. Stream at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting or attend in person at the College Community Center Building, room 128.

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Water Committee, 1:30 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Converse County Library in Douglas.

