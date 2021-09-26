Monday

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., Cheyenne.

Tuesday

Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., Jonah Bank, 2015 Central Ave., Cheyenne, and on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/clcedjpb9-28-21.

Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne.

Wednesday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd., Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Thursday

Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., Cheyenne, and on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenneurab9-30-21, Meeting ID: 820 5275 5512, Passcode: 439518.

