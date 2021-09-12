Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Historic Supreme Court Chamber, State Capitol, Room E202, 200 West 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., in person in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., or streamed online on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Burns High School, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Historic Supreme Court Chamber, State Capitol, Room E202, 200 West 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 6:30 p.m., Region 2 Discussion, Albany County Public Library, Large Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St., Laramie.
Wednesday
Wyoming Arts Council board, 9 a.m., with public comment at 11:30 a.m., online at meet.google.com/jiv-kyfn-hvg. You can also dial in via phone: 661-527-0261 PIN: 895 606 970#. All participants will be put in silent mode except during public comment.
Wyoming Transportation Commission Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget Presentation, 2 p.m., I-80 Room, WYDOT Training Center, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, or online at https://tinyurl.com/wytransportbudget, Webinar ID: 884 6306 7170, Passcode: 782060.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., in person at 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 118, or online at https://tinyurl.com/chpb9-14-21, Meeting ID: 992 5879 7223, Passcode: Historic.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Community College Center, Room CCC 128, 1400 E. College Drive. The board will be reviewing and take action on the 2030 Laramie County Community College Strategic Plan. Attendees are strongly recommended to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the board’s YouTube Channel.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Casper College, Union/University Building, UU322, 125 College Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission business meeting, 8:30 a.m., in person in the I-80 Room, WYDOT-U Training Building, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87397398115, Webinar ID: 873 9739 8115, Passcode: 868247.
Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education and Wyoming State Board of Education, 9 a.m., online. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/wsbcte9-16-21.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Casper College, Union/University Building, UU322, 125 College Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.