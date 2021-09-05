Tuesday

Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., online or in person in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Join Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennefinance9-7-21. Webinar ID: 869 9827 6052. Passcode: 0421425321.

Wednesday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd.. Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Mayor's Council for People with Disabilities, 11:30 a.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86445548521.

Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., online or in person in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Join Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennepubsvcs9-8-21. Webinar ID: 830 7449 0859. Passcode: 8041331791.

Thursday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd.. Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Central Wyoming College, HS 100, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Friday

Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 10 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper. To join online, go to https://tinyurl.com/wyaeronautics9-10-21 and use Webinar ID: 863 5909 8619 and Passcode: 149957.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus