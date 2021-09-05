...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Late Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306,
307, 308, and 310.
* WIND...Westerly winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent in the afternoon.
* HAINES...6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., online or in person in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Join Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennefinance9-7-21. Webinar ID: 869 9827 6052. Passcode: 0421425321.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd.. Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., online or in person in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Join Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennepubsvcs9-8-21. Webinar ID: 830 7449 0859. Passcode: 8041331791.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 2211 King Blvd.. Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Central Wyoming College, HS 100, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 10 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper. To join online, go to https://tinyurl.com/wyaeronautics9-10-21 and use Webinar ID: 863 5909 8619 and Passcode: 149957.