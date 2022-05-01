Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, third floor, Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wednesday
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Burns Junior-Senior High, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Thursday
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.