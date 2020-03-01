Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, City Council Chambers.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room at Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104.
Laramie County Commission, 3:30 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Suite 310.
Wednesday
Wyoming Broadband Advisory Council, 1 p.m., Cheyenne Frontier Days Events Center, 1230 W. Eighth Ave.
Housing and Community Development Advisory Council, 4 p.m., 1900 E. 18th St.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., central office, 311 E. Eighth St., Pine Bluffs.