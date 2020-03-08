Monday

Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave., State Archives Conference Room, located on the first floor.

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., City Council Chambers.

Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Carpenter Elementary School, 4816 Monroe Ave., Carpenter.

Burns Town Council, 7 p.m., Burns Town Hall, 327 S. Main St., Burns.

Tuesday

Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., City Council Chambers.

Wednesday

Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, 11:30 a.m., Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

Thursday

Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m., Cheyenne Regional Airport Conference Room, 4000 Airport Parkway.

Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Suite 310.

Albin Town Council, 7 p.m., 430 Larson Road, Albin.

