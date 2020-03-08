Monday
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave., State Archives Conference Room, located on the first floor.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., City Council Chambers.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Carpenter Elementary School, 4816 Monroe Ave., Carpenter.
Burns Town Council, 7 p.m., Burns Town Hall, 327 S. Main St., Burns.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., City Council Chambers.
Wednesday
Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, 11:30 a.m., Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Thursday
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m., Cheyenne Regional Airport Conference Room, 4000 Airport Parkway.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Suite 310.
Albin Town Council, 7 p.m., 430 Larson Road, Albin.