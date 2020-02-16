Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St., Meeting Room C.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., Timothy E. Wilson Administration/Engineering Building, 2416 Snyder Ave., first-floor conference room.
Laramie County Commission, 3:30 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Suite 310.
Wednesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104.
Thursday
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 1 p.m., Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave., multi-purpose room.
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Board, 3 p.m., Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St., second-floor boardroom.