CHEYENNE – Nothing says “welcome to the Old West” quite like Old Frontier Town at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The strip of vendors on the east side of Frontier Park offers clothing, home decor and food with a Western theme for the whole family to enjoy.
Walking along the path, you’ll smell campfire in the distance as the chuckwagon cookoff competitors make lunch and demonstrate their techniques for passersby. Kids giggle as they race rubber ducks with their siblings, and you might even hear shouts of delight as someone makes friends with a goat in the petting zoo.
The Old Frontier Town vendors are excited to interact with the community, and many say the atmosphere of the rodeo and Frontier Days is why they love to be there so much.
Linda Allen has been coming to Frontier Days for around 15 years. She hails from Murray, Utah, and owns the Traditional General Store, which is full of historically accurate items from the 1840s.
Allen said her favorite thing to make is the “fancy dress” she sells, which includes a walking skirt and tail jacket. The best part about her setup, however, is that it is a “historical venue,” she said.
“People come in here, and they go out with maybe nothing in their hands, but they’ve gone out with something that they’ve learned, and that’s what I’m here for,” Allen said.
The Traditional General Store also has licorice sticks, which taste exactly like black licorice because the candy is made from those sticks, Allen’s boyfriend, Larry Stott, said.
Both Allen and Stott dress in 1840s period-correct clothing. On Tuesday, Stott was dressed in traditional mountain man garb, for which he does all the beadwork, he said. Stott said he and Allen travel all over to rodeos, Renaissance fairs and mountain man rendezvous.
Anywhere that has a historical aspect to it is what Allen prefers, she said. She loves to research the history behind the items she sells and share that with anyone who is interested.
“It’s not so much an interest as it is a lifestyle,” Stott said. “I started when I was about 16 years old, and I stopped at Fort Bridger (State Historic Site) and been hooked ever since.”
Another Old Frontier Town regular is Barbara Williams, a vendor who runs High Country Cowgirl. Williams sells clothing, boots, jewelry and decor, and said her favorite thing to sell is cowboy boots.
Williams makes a lot of her own products, too, and said she’s been doing it all her life. She travels to Cheyenne Frontier Days each year from Idaho and said she likes to be around the rodeo.
“It’s just fun to see all the people from all over the world,” Williams said.
For a slightly different style of merchandise, visitors to Old Frontier Town can check out Rhonda Painter and Sandy Lasher’s steampunk booth.
Painter and Lasher, who are business partners, make a lot of their own products. Painter sells corsets, dresses, hats, jewelry, goggles and anything else that is steampunk-related.
Painter is from Woodland Park, Colorado, and has been coming to Frontier Days for about six years. Even though her items are not strictly Western, Painter said steampunk is very popular all over.
“Steampunk crosses over into just about anything,” Painter said. “People really enjoy adding steampunk to a variety of things.”
Painter first got into her business by sewing vintage costumes for groups that do Victorian-era reenactments and dances. However, she said it’s become more common for people to make their own dresses, so she branched out and started traveling to different festivals.
From Pueblo West, Colorado, Lasher does most of the beadwork sold at the booth, and she sells bleached Western shirts and hand-painted hats. She said she’s been selling her artwork for 25 years, but has been creative all her life.
“I’m a real creative person, so it’s just part of my physical makeup … my spirit,” Lasher said.
Alongside clothing and decor, Old Frontier Town vendors have cream soda, ice cream and more to offer.
Heather Medina came to Frontier Days from Medora, Indiana, to sell products from Burton’s Maplewood Farm.
Medina is the events manager for Burton’s and was offering samples of different types of maple syrup Monday. In addition to classic maple syrup, Burton’s has rum, whisky and peach brandy syrup flavors.
Burton’s ages their syrup in barrels used to make different liquors, so their syrup does not have any alcohol in it, but carries a flavor that is similar to what was created in the barrel. Medina said the company is partnered with local distilleries in Wyoming, Colorado, Indiana, Utah, Kentucky, Texas and Tennessee.
“When we’re at Cheyenne Frontier Days, we work with Cowboy Country Distillery, which is in Pinedale, Wyoming,” Medina said. “We use their barrels for the whisky and the rum (syrups).”
Medina said the syrup is only available at events like Frontier Days or online, but some of Burton’s partners, like Cowboy Country Distillery, sell the syrup, too.
Everyone at Frontier Days has warmly welcomed Burton’s, Medina said.
“They seem to really get the idea and appreciate that we work with the local distillery,” Medina said. “They really have that Wyoming pride and the whiskey barrel aged is hands down the most popular one here, because, you know, cowboys and whiskey.”
Old Frontier Town is free and open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of Frontier Days, except Sunday, when it will close at 6 p.m.