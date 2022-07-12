The Wyoming State Archives will hosts a virtual presentation and Q&A session on, “Barney L. Ford and The American Dream: From Enslavement,” by Dr. Doug Kupel on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom.
This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.
In this installment Kupel, a long-time adjunct faculty instructor in higher education, will explore the facts and fiction surrounding the life of Barney L. Ford, an escaped slave turned wealthy entrepreneur and civil rights pioneer in the Mountain West. In 1870, Ford opened the modest Ford’s Hotel which grew to become the Inter-Ocean Hotel, the finest in Cheyenne.
Ford also operated wildly successful hotels, restaurants, and mining ventures in Denver and Breckenridge, where he used his wealth and influence to promote education for former slaves and universal suffrage in Colorado.
Kupel received his Ph.D. from Arizona State University in history, and has a master’s degree in history from the University of Arizona. He also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University, a bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon, a degree in archeology from the University of South Carolina and is a registered professional archeologist.
Kupel spent his career in water resources, first at the City of Phoenix in the City Attorney’s Office and later for the City Manager’s Office. After retiring from Phoenix, he worked for the City of Glendale, Arizona, where he finished his government career as the deputy director of the Water Services Department. Today, he is active in the environmental consulting field for the private sector.
He is currently the senior historian and archeologist for Urbana Preservation and Planning in San Diego.
The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Upcoming topics include Bombing Wyoming: Operation Fu-Go with Dave Marcum on August 11 and Chinese Communities in Western Wyoming with Dr. Dudley Gardner on September 8, with others scheduled throughout the year.
This will be a hybrid viewing party and virtual presentation. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3AOys9I. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.
For more information, contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist, at sara.davis@wyo.gov or call the WSA at 307-777-7826.
To view upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events.