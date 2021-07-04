The following closures are related to the upcoming Independence Day holiday, Sunday, July 4:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed Monday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular Monday pickup schedules. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. Transfer Station and landfill to remain open Monday. Solid Waste offices closed Monday, and the Compost Facility closed Sunday and Monday.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Library – Closed Sunday and Monday.

Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Regular hours Monday.

