The following closures are related to the upcoming Independence Day holiday, Sunday, July 4:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular Monday pickup schedules. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. Transfer Station and landfill to remain open Monday. Solid Waste offices closed Monday, and the Compost Facility closed Sunday and Monday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed due to COVID-19 exposure.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Sunday and Monday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Regular hours Monday.