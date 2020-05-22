The following closures are related to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 25:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and parcel only Sunday and Monday; no regular mail service and post offices closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and buses will not operate Monday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Monday will be done Saturday, May 23.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Closed, regular pickup schedule resumes Tuesday.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed due to COVID-19 (and last day of the school year was May 9).

Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – No school (last day of the school year is May 21).

St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.

STRIDE Learning Center – No school Monday.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed Monday.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed due to COVID-19, reopens May 26.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Library – Closed due to COVID-19, reopens May 31 at the earliest.

Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed due to COVID-19 and not scheduling donation pick-ups Monday.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle – No newspaper delivery, offices closed due to COVID-19.

