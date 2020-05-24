The following closures are related to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 25:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and parcel only Sunday and Monday; no regular mail service and post offices closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and buses will not operate Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Monday took place Saturday, May 23.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Closed, regular pickup schedule resumes Tuesday.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed due to COVID-19 (and last day of the school year was May 9).
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – No school (last day of the school year was May 21).
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No school Monday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed due to COVID-19, reopens May 26.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed due to COVID-19, reopens May 31 at the earliest.
Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed due to COVID-19 and not scheduling donation pick-ups Monday.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle – No newspaper delivery, offices closed due to COVID-19.