The following closures are related to the upcoming Columbus Day holiday, Monday, Oct. 11:
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Regular hours Monday.
Laramie County – In-service day for employees, closed to the public Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Regular hours Monday.
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Regular hours Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Regular hours Monday, buses will run.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Peak Wellness Center – Regular hours Monday.
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash/recycle pick-up schedule for Monday will be done today.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pick-up schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pick-up schedule.
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Regular hours Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Regular hours Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.
Laramie County Library – Regular hours Monday.
