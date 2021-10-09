The following closures are related to the upcoming Columbus Day holiday, Monday, Oct. 11:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Regular hours Monday.

Laramie County – In-service day for employees, closed to the public Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Regular hours Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Regular hours Monday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Regular hours Monday, buses will run.

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.

Peak Wellness Center – Regular hours Monday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash/recycle pick-up schedule for Monday will be done today.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pick-up schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pick-up schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Regular hours Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Regular hours Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Monday.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed Monday.

Community services

Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.

Laramie County Library – Regular hours Monday.

