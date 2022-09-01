The following closures are related to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
HealthWorks clinic – Closed Monday.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Volunteers of America – Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Monday will be done Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. Solid Waste offices closed Monday.
The Garbage Guys – Offices closed; regular pickup.
Flyte Sanitation – Closed Monday.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for Monday will take place Tuesday.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Monday.
St. Mary's Catholic School – Closed Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Open regular hours Monday.
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 8 a.m. to noon Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.