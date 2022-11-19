The following closures are related to next week’s Thanksgiving holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Thursday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Thursday.
Laramie County – Closed Thursday and Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed Thursday and Friday, buses will not run.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Thursday; no regular mail service.
Medical care
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Thursday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Thursday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Thursday will be done Saturday, Nov. 27. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m. Solid Waste offices closed Thursday.
The Garbage Guys – Trash pickup scheduled for Thursday will take place Saturday.
Flyte Sanitation – Trash pickup scheduled for Thursday will take place Saturday.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for Thursday will experience a one-day delay.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Early release Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed Thursday.
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Close Wednesday at noon. Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Thursday.
Laramie County Library – Close Wednesday at 6 p.m. Closed Thursday and Friday.
Meals on Wheels – Closed Thursday and Friday; delivering frozen meals in advance Wednesday.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Handing out Thanksgiving baskets Monday to pre-registered individuals.